U.S. to pledge $1 billion in Ukraine aid, take 100,000 refugees

The United States will announce $1 billion in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and a plan to accept up to 100,000 Ukraine refugees, a senior administration official said.

The United States is also launching the 'European Democratic Resilience Initiative' with $320 million in funding to support media freedom, social resistance, and human rights in Ukraine and nearby countries, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)