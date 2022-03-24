Left Menu

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-03-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 18:50 IST
U.S. to pledge $1 billion in Ukraine aid, take 100,000 refugees
The United States will announce $1 billion in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and a plan to accept up to 100,000 Ukraine refugees, a senior administration official said.

The United States is also launching the 'European Democratic Resilience Initiative' with $320 million in funding to support media freedom, social resistance, and human rights in Ukraine and nearby countries, the official said.

