Norway plans to hire Wolden Bache as central bank chief as Stoltenberg withdraws
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 24-03-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 18:51 IST
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg will not take up the job of Norwegian central bank governor, the country's finance ministry told Reuters on Thursday.
The ministry will nominate acting Governor Ida Wolden Bache to a full six-year term as head of the central bank, a spokesperson said.
