Left Menu

Miffed at excessive barking of neighbour's dog, 17-yr-old allegedly kills its owner

They arrived at the Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital and recorded the statement of Meena 65, the victims wife.The police said based on the complaint, they apprehended the 17-year-old, but was later released by the juvenile justice board. On Wednesday, the police filed an application before the juvenile justice board to re-apprehend the boy, the police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 18:54 IST
Miffed at excessive barking of neighbour's dog, 17-yr-old allegedly kills its owner
  • Country:
  • India

Riled by the excessive barking of his octogenarian neighbour’s pet, a 17-year-old boy allegedly killed the 85-year-old man while he tried to rescue the animal, police said on Thursday. According to the wife of the deceased, the boy barged into their house and hit the man on his head with an iron road. The police said the teenager wanted to kill the dog, but as the old man came to its rescue, the boy ended up killing him.

The police identified the deceased as Ashok Kumar, a resident of Najafagarh area here.

Around 5.30 pm on Friday, Kumar’s son called up the local police station and complained to them about the incident. They arrived at the Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital and recorded the statement of Meena (65), the victim’s wife.

The police said based on the complaint, they apprehended the 17-year-old, but was later released by the juvenile justice board. Kumar died in the hospital a couple of days later on Sunday. Following this, the statement of his wife was recorded again. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said. On Wednesday, the police filed an application before the juvenile justice board to re-apprehend the boy, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022