Confirmed civilian death toll in Ukraine now exceeds 1,000 - U.N.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 24-03-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 18:55 IST
The United Nations human rights office said on Thursday that at least 1,035 people have been killed and 1,650 wounded in one month of war in Ukraine.

Ninety children were among the dead, it said in a statement, adding that the true figures were believed to be considerably higher due to delays in reporting from areas with intense hostilities, including the southern besieged city of Mariupol.

The U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a separate statement that 4.3 million children – more than half of the country's estimated 7.5 million residents under 18 - have been uprooted, including more than 1.8 million who have fled abroad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

