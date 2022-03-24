Death toll from bombings that killed lawmaker in Somalia rises to 48: regional leader

The death toll from two bombings that killed a parliamentary election candidate in central Somalia on Wednesday has risen to 48, the President of Hirshabelle state said on Thursday.

Amina Mohamed, a vocal critic of the government, was killed by a suicide bomber in the city of Beledweyne, around 300 km (185 miles) north of Mogadishu, witnesses and relatives said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)