Death toll from bombings that killed lawmaker in Somalia rises to 48: regional leader

Reuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 24-03-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 18:56 IST
  • Country:
  • Somalia

The death toll from two bombings that killed a parliamentary election candidate in central Somalia on Wednesday has risen to 48, the President of Hirshabelle state said on Thursday.

Amina Mohamed, a vocal critic of the government, was killed by a suicide bomber in the city of Beledweyne, around 300 km (185 miles) north of Mogadishu, witnesses and relatives said.

