Birbhum killings: NHRC sends notice to WB govt, DGP; seeks report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 19:01 IST
The NHRC issued a notice to the West Bengal government and the state's police chief on Thursday in connection with the killing of eight people in Birbhum district, and sought a report within four weeks, detailing the steps taken to ensure the safety of people, officials said.

In a statement, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also observed that going by media reports, the incident of ''hate violence indicates that law and order is not appropriate in the area''.

Eight people, mostly women and children, were burnt alive at Bogtui village in Birbhum on Tuesday in a suspected act of retribution for the killing of a panchayat official of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state.

The incident has sparked nationwide outrage.

The NHRC has issued a notice to the West Bengal government via the chief secretary and the director general of police (DGP) of the state in connection with the killings in Birbhum, a senior official said.

The commission has sought a detailed report within four weeks, including the status of the FIRs registered, the steps taken to ensure the safety of the people in the village and any relief or rehabilitation provided by the state government, he added.

The NHRC said it has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports that ''eight persons, including women and children, were allegedly burnt to death in Bogtui village in Rampurhat area of Birbhum district, West Bengal'' on March 22, after a TMC leader was killed in a bomb attack.

''According to the media reports, the doctors at Rampurhat Government Hospital, where the bodies were taken for post-mortem, stated that the condition of the bodies made their work very difficult. It is further stated that the presence of blood suggests that the victims were first physically attacked and then the houses were put on fire,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

