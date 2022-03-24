Left Menu

Ukraine says Russian forces have been pushed back in some areas around Kyiv

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 24-03-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 19:01 IST
Ukraine said on Thursday that its troops had pushed back Russian forces from some areas around Kyiv but that Russia had not given up hope of surrounding and seizing the Ukrainian capital. "In some sectors the enemy was driven back by more than 70 km (44 miles), in some sectors the enemy is at a distance of 35 km," Defence Ministry spokesperson Oleksander Motuzyanyk told a televised briefing.

Without citing evidence, he said the Kremlin had been sending additional military equipment to Belarus to reinforce its troops attacking Kyiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

