U.S. issues fresh Russia-related sanctions - Treasury website

The United States on Thursday imposed fresh Russia-related sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine including sanctions against dozens of defense companies, 328 members of the Duma legislative body and the chief executive of Sberbank, the Treasury Department said.

Gold-related transactions involving Russia may be sanctionable by U.S. authorities, the Treasury Department also said in a statement.

