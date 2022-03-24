Left Menu

NATO to set up units in Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary -Biden

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-03-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 19:13 IST
NATO leaders on Thursday agreed to bolster defenses, particularly in Eastern Europe, and will deploy four new combat units in Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement.

NATO leaders will also develop plans for additional forces and capabilities before their June summit, Biden said in a statement during his trip to Europe to address Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

