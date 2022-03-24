Ethiopia government declares truce to allow aid into Tigray
Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 24-03-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 19:35 IST
- Country:
- Ethiopia
The Ethiopia government on Thursday declared it would begin observing a truce with rebellious Tigrayan forces in order to allow aid into the war-ravaged northern province.
More than 90 percent of 5.5 million Tigrayans need food aid, according to the United Nations, but only a tiny trickle has entered since Ethiopian troops withdrew from Tigray at the end of June last year.
TPLF leaders were not immediately available for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US hands over 250 MT of humanitarian supplies to IOM Office in Ethiopia
UAE announces USD 85m support for humanitarian operations in Ethiopia
Ethiopia pledges action after video shows uniformed men burning civilians alive
AP calls for release of Ethiopian journalist in detention
Ethiopia rights body says all involved in fighting in north executed civilians