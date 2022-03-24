Ethiopia government declares truce to allow aid into Tigray

The Ethiopia government on Thursday declared it would begin observing a truce with rebellious Tigrayan forces in order to allow aid into the war-ravaged northern province.

More than 90 percent of 5.5 million Tigrayans need food aid, according to the United Nations, but only a tiny trickle has entered since Ethiopian troops withdrew from Tigray at the end of June last year.

TPLF leaders were not immediately available for comment.

