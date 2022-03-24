Sriram Sena backs Hindus boycotting Muslim traders in certain parts of Karnataka

Sriram Sena convener Pramod Muthalik on Thursday said his organisation backs the drive of some Hindus boycotting Muslim traders in certain parts of Karnataka.

Stating that the Muslim's 'expansionism and separatism are dangerous and killer' for the country, Muthalik said, ''Sriram Sena extends its full cooperation to such boycott, which has started in Karnataka.'' '' For the past two days boycotting trade activities with Muslims has begun in Karnataka. The drive that started from a religious fair in Kaup in Udupi district has spread to other parts of the state,'' Muthalik said at a press conference here. ''Unless the Muslims change their mindset, this conflict and enmity will continue forever,'' he said. In Kaup in coastal Udupi district, the Maari Gudi temple authorities did not allot any of its land on the premises to Muslims during the Suggi Maari Puja festival on March 22 and 23 after some Hindu organisations petitioned them not to rent out space to those from ''different faith who have no faith in judiciary''. The organisations had referred to the Bandh call given by a section of Muslims against the High Court verdict in Hijab case, which dismissed the petition of Muslim girls seeking permission to wear Hijab in classrooms of educational institutions. Muthalik said Hindus do not have ''any other weapon other than boycotting the Muslims economically''. The protest, according to the Hindutva leader, is against the ''cruelty'' of Muslims who killed Hindu leaders and carried out their 'love Jihad', he said, alluding to the term used by right-wing activists to refer to the alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girls to convert in the guise of love.

He claimed there was one such incident in Gadag where a woman was repeatedly stabbed by her Muslim husband after she came to know he was already married and subsequently applied for divorce. ''Muslims have to follow the Constitution and Court. They should stop cow slaughter and stop Azan in the morning'', Muthalik said adding that the prayer, which is against the Supreme Court order, causes inconvenience to people, especially, patients, children, workers and elderly people. ''Sriram Sena is taking its movement across Karnataka. This is not Taliban or Pakistan but a country running on Constitutional and democratic principles. It has to run accordingly. Otherwise, face it. You are living because of the 80 per cent Hindu population,'' Muthalik said. He also charged that in Gangolli in Udupi district Muslims boycotted buying fish from Hindus to protest against the anti-cow slaughter rally in the town.

