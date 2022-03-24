U.S. Supreme Court rules against former college trustee in fight over censure

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out a lawsuit by a former board of trustees member at a Texas community college accusing the school of violating his constitutional free speech rights by publicly censuring him for "reprehensible" behavior during his stormy tenure.

The justices unanimously overturned a lower court ruling that revived David Wilson's lawsuit in which he claimed that the Houston Community College System's censure - a formal act of discipline - violated his rights under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

