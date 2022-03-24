Four held for running prostitution racket

City police has busted a prostitution racket by arresting four people and also rescued two girls, an official said on Thursday.

Khushboo Sheikh (25), Salman Sheikh, Rizwan Qureshi (42) and Ebrahim Sheikh were arrested on Wednesday, he said.

The gang targeted minor girls from slums and pushed them into the flesh trade, the official said.

Police got information about the racket after authorities at the Rajawadi Hospital in the city informed them about a minor girl patient who was five months pregnant.

The girl allegedly told police that Khushboo Sheikh lured her into prostitution.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the IPC as well as Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), said senior inspector Arjun Rajane of Shivajinagar police station, adding that further probe was on.

