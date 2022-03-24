Left Menu

AIADMK weakened TN's fiscal position: Finance Minister

The feasibility study for the Metrorail project for Madurai is apace and we hope to get the report by May, Thiaga Rajan added.

Tamil Nadu's fiscal position drastically weakened due to the administrative incompetence of the AIADMK regime, state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan claimed on Thursday and alleged the situation worsened post the death of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

The slide was more after the death of Jayalalithaa and even before the pandemic the then AIADMK government had projected only a state revenue of Rs 800 crore, he claimed. ''The administrative incompetence and wrong policies had weakened the fiscal position of the state further. AIADMK's deputy leader O Panneerselvam who criticised our Budget should have been here for the reply,'' Thiaga Rajan said while winding up the debate on Budget for the fiscal 2022-23 presented by him in the Assembly on March 18.

He claimed a fiscal path is being laid out by the DMK government to reduce the revenue deficit in a phased manner.

The Finance Minister informed that a detailed project report (DPR) for the phase I of the Metrorail project for Coimbatore has been readied and a public hearing would be held soon. ''The feasibility study for the Metrorail project for Madurai is apace and we hope to get the report by May,'' Thiaga Rajan added.

