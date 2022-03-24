Left Menu

PM Modi to interact with students in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on April 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the students, teachers and parents across the country during the 5th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on April 1, according to information received by Education Ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 19:44 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with students (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the students, teachers and parents across the country during the 5th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on April 1, according to information received by Education Ministry. The Prime Minister had conceptualized the unique interactive programme in which students, parents, teachers across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss and overcome the stress emerging out of examinations.

An online creative writing competition was conducted in December-January to select participants. Around 15.7 lakh participants had registered for the creative writing competition. 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' has been organized successfully for the last four years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education. The first three editions of Pariksha Pe Charcha were held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format. The fourth edition was held online on April 17, 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

