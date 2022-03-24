Lebanese military court charges Christian politician Geagea over Beirut violence, judicial source says

A Lebanese military court has charged leading Christian politician Samir Geagea over deadly clashes in Beirut last October, a judicial source said on Thursday. An official in Geagea's Lebanese Forces party said the charge against him was political, and the investigation into the violence had been political from the start.

Seven people, all of them followers of the Shi'ite Muslim group Hezbollah and its Shi'ite ally the Amal Movement, were killed in the Oct. 14 clashes near an old frontline of the 1975-90 civil war. Geagea is a strong critic of Hezbollah and has denied previous accusations by Hezbollah that the Lebanese Forces party was responsible for the deaths. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Alison Williams)

