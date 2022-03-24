Left Menu

Birbhum killings: SDPO suspended after CM rebukes him for not taking precautionary measure

Earlier in the day, Rampurhat police station inspector-in-charge Tridip Pramanik was suspended on the same ground.

PTI | Rampurhat | Updated: 24-03-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 20:00 IST
The Birbhum Police on Thursday suspended Rampurhat sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Shayan Ahmed in connection with the Bogtui village arson that claimed eight lives, and put on him on 'compulsory waiting', a senior officer said. The suspension came hours after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lambasted a few police officers in Rampurhat, stating that ''duty negligence'' probably led to the incident.

Eight people, including two children, were burnt alive in Bogtui village earlier this week in a suspected fallout of a TMC panchatyat official’s murder.

''The SDPO has been sent on compulsory waiting with immediate effect,'' the senior police officer said. Earlier in the day, Rampurhat police station inspector-in-charge Tridip Pramanik was suspended on the same ground.

The Bengal CM, during her visit to Bogtui, said, ''The SDPO did not take any precautionary measure. The inspector in-charge and the district intelligence bureau did not fulfil their responsibilities. Had the SDPO taken precautionary measures, the incident could have been averted.” PTI SCH RMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

