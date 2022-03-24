Left Menu

Swedish-Danish mail service stops all letters to and from Russia

Swedish-Danish mail and parcel service Postnord will stop all letters to and from Russia and Belarus in order to comply with EU sanctions imposed following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Postnord said in a statement on Thursday.

Swedish-Danish mail and parcel service Postnord will stop all letters to and from Russia and Belarus in order to comply with EU sanctions imposed following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Postnord said in a statement on Thursday. "The stop will be in force until a screening system is in place that makes it possible to resume mail flows to and from these countries at the same time as the sanctions are complied with, or until the sanctions expire," the firm said in a statement.

Postnord has already stopped all parcel deliveries to and from the two countries. Postnord is joint-owned by the Swedish and Danish states.

