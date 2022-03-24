China opposes claims of "prior knowledge" of Russian attack on Ukraine
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 24-03-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 20:19 IST
- Country:
- Hong Kong
China's ministry of defence said on Thursday it was completely false to say that China had "prior knowledge" of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and that such claims were a smear.
The ministry comment came in response to foreign media reports which said China ignored warnings by the United States that Russia would attack Ukraine.
China strongly disagrees and opposes these claims, which the United States made to "shirk responsibility and smear China", the defence ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- ministry of defence
- China
- United States
- Ukraine
- defence ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia proposes nationalising foreign-owned factories that shut operations
TOP WRAP 17-Big brands and oil ban punish Russia as Moscow makes new pledge on Ukraine refugees
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia
ANALYSIS-Taiwan studies Ukraine war for own battle strategy with China