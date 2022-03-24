Left Menu

Chinese foreign minister arrives in India for talks -local media

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in India on Thursday for talks with his Indian counterpart, the highest-level visit by a Chinese official to the country since border clashes soured relations two years ago, local media said.

There was no official confirmation of Wang Yi's visit by Indian authorities, which comes after New Delhi rebuked the Chinese minister for remarks made in Pakistan this week concerning the disputed Kashmir region.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

