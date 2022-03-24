Ukraine says Russian forces block Ukrainian evacuation efforts in Mariupol
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Russian forces prevented civilians leaving blockaded Mariupol city on Thursday although Ukrainian authorities had readied 40 buses for their evacuation.
Speaking at a televised briefing, she did not specify how Russian troops had prevented people leaving. Ukraine and Russia have repeatedly accused each other of not respecting temporary ceasefire agreements to allow civilians to leave the besieged city safely.
