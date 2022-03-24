Left Menu

Luxembourg's Bettel says new Russia sanctions should be reaction to something

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said on Thursday new EU sanctions targeting Russia for invading Ukraine should be imposed as a reaction to a new development in the crisis, which is not, according to him, the case right now. "If we want to have new sanctions, we need to have them as a reaction to something.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-03-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 20:28 IST
Luxembourg's Bettel says new Russia sanctions should be reaction to something
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said on Thursday new EU sanctions targeting Russia for invading Ukraine should be imposed as a reaction to a new development in the crisis, which is not, according to him, the case right now.

"If we want to have new sanctions, we need to have them as a reaction to something. For the moment, the situation is not getting better, that's for sure", Bettel said upon his arrival for a summit with EU leaders in Brussels.

"But the fact is, if we have take sanctions now, more sanctions, with a situation that is still a status quo, what will be the next step ? (...) I think we still need to have a graduation," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022