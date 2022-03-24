Luxembourg's Bettel says new Russia sanctions should be reaction to something
Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said on Thursday new EU sanctions targeting Russia for invading Ukraine should be imposed as a reaction to a new development in the crisis, which is not, according to him, the case right now. "If we want to have new sanctions, we need to have them as a reaction to something.
Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said on Thursday new EU sanctions targeting Russia for invading Ukraine should be imposed as a reaction to a new development in the crisis, which is not, according to him, the case right now.
"If we want to have new sanctions, we need to have them as a reaction to something. For the moment, the situation is not getting better, that's for sure", Bettel said upon his arrival for a summit with EU leaders in Brussels.
"But the fact is, if we have take sanctions now, more sanctions, with a situation that is still a status quo, what will be the next step ? (...) I think we still need to have a graduation," he added.
