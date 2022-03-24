Left Menu

Maoist leader held in Jharkhand

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 24-03-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 20:29 IST
A senior Maoist leader has been arrested during a raid in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, a police officer on Thursday said.

Acting on inputs that suggested Murgi Bodra alias Vishwanath alias Dore, a section commander of outlawed CPI(Maoist), was conducting a recce in Nakti Bazar area, Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda formed a team of officers to carry out of a raid and nab the leader. Bodra was subsequently arrested by the security personnel on Wednesday, and a pistol, live ammunition and a tablet were seized from his possession, the officer said.

The Maoist leader's interrogation led to the recovery of six IEDs in Halmad and Rogto jungle.

Bodra, who joined the outfit in 2012, was wanted in several cases of crime, including levy collection, murder and encounter, the officer said.

He was also involved in planting landmines in Gudri jungle to target security personnel, he added.

