Left Menu

Lebanese judge asks central bank governor attend hearing next Thursday - state news agency

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 24-03-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 20:43 IST
Lebanese judge asks central bank governor attend hearing next Thursday - state news agency
  • Country:
  • Egypt

A Lebanese judge asked the central bank governor Riad Salameh to attend a hearing next Thursday in connection with charges of "illicit enrichment and money laundering", the state news agency reported on Thursday.

On Monday, Salameh, governor for nearly three decades, was charged with illicit enrichment which he denied when contacted by Reuters, saying he had ordered an audit which showed public funds were not a source of his wealth. He has previously denied all wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU clearance this week-sources; U.S. FDA approves Novartis therapy for prostate cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU cle...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022