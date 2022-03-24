Sanctions should not unnecessarily hit European economy - De Croo

EU countries should not consider sanctions against Russia which unnecessarily weaken their economies, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday.

"Sanctions should always have a much larger effect on the Russian side than on our side. It's not our intention to impose sanctions that unnecessarily weaken our economy", De Croo said at his arrival for a summit with leaders of the 27 EU countries.

