Sanctions should not unnecessarily hit European economy - De Croo
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-03-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 20:54 IST
EU countries should not consider sanctions against Russia which unnecessarily weaken their economies, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Thursday.
"Sanctions should always have a much larger effect on the Russian side than on our side. It's not our intention to impose sanctions that unnecessarily weaken our economy", De Croo said at his arrival for a summit with leaders of the 27 EU countries.
