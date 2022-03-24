Left Menu

Ireland is open to more sanctions but current ones must be enforced - PM Martin

Ireland would be open to imposing further sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine but the measures already agreed to punish Moscow should be enforced first, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Thursday. India is the only major country close to the United States not to have condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine or imposed any sanctions on it.

Ireland would be open to imposing further sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine but the measures already agreed to punish Moscow should be enforced first, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Thursday. "We are very open to more sanctions but we want to make sure the current sanctions are implemented," Martin told reporters on his arrival to a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

He added that India's position on the Ukraine crisis was unacceptable. India is the only major country close to the United States not to have condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine or imposed any sanctions on it.

