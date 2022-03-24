SC transferring cases against Param Bir to CBI not setback for Maha govt: Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the Supreme Court ruling on transfer of cases filed against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh was not a setback for the Maharashtra government, but quipped it was an effort to provide ''solace to someone''.

The apex court transferred to the CBI the investigation in multiple cases registered against Singh, currently under suspension, over allegations of misconduct and corruption in Maharashtra. A very murky affair is going on amid echelons of power on who should investigate the matter, a bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh said, while transferring the probe to the central agency from the Maharashtra police.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Raut rejected suggestions that the ruling was a setback to the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

''It is not a setback to the state government...it is just one more effort to give solace (dilasa) to someone,'' the Rajya Sabha member remarked.

''Whenever the Maharashtra government tries to reach to the real culprits and tries to take action against them based on facts, such decisions come. I am surprised that all relief (raahat) is being received by people concerned with only one party,'' the Sena leader said without naming any party.

Raut said the Maharashtra Police is a competent force capable of carrying out impartial investigations.

''The Maharashtra Police is the most impartial police force in the country. Somewhere a big conspiracy is being framed against Maharashtra, it is very unfortunate. The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,'' the Parliamentarian said without elaborating.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refused to revoke the suspension of Singh and said all future FIRs, too, will be transferred to CBI.

''The exigencies in the advancement of principles of justice require the investigation to be transferred to CBI. We are not saying appellant (Singh) is a whistle-blower or anyone involved in this case is washed with milk," the bench noted.

The apex court said a thorough investigation is required to regain the faith of people in the state police.

''We are unable to accept the contention that an FIR is registered by those who had complaints against the petitioner. We are of the view that state itself should have allowed CBI to carry the investigation.

''We are of the prima facie view that there is some concerted effort which needs the investigation by CBI. What is the truth, who is at fault how does such scenario come to prevail is something which investigation must get into. CBI must hold an impartial inquiry into all these aspects,'' the court said.

Singh is facing multiple cases of extortion, corruption and misconduct, and was removed from the post of Mumbai police chief last year over his alleged mishandling of the Antilia bomb scare case.

The top court had granted the senior IPS officer a major relief on November 22 when it directed the Maharashtra Police not to arrest him in criminal cases lodged against him.

The Maharashtra police had earlier told the apex court Singh cannot be considered a ''whistleblower'' under the law as he chose to speak out against alleged corruption involving former state home minister Anil Deshmukh only after he was transferred.

Seeking dismissal of Singh's plea for a CBI probe into the entire matter and against any coercive action by the state, the Maharashtra government had filed an affidavit in the apex court and said the ongoing investigation in criminal cases against the IPS officer should not be interfered with.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)