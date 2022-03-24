BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Ipsos Sopra-Steria Poll
2022 Ipsos Sopra-Steria Poll for France Info and Le Parisien-Aujourd'hui En France: * MACRON AND LE PEN SEEN LEADING THE FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION AND QUALIFYING FOR RUN-OFF
* MACRON SEEN WITH 29.5%, LE PEN 19%, MELENCHON 12.5%, ZEMMOUR 10.5%, PECRESSE 10% OF VOTE IN FIRST ROUND OF FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION * MACRON SEEN WINNING FRANCE'S PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RUN-OFF WITH 59% OF VOTE VS LE PEN Survey of 1,724 respondents conducted between March 21-24; margin of error between +/- 0.7 and 2.4 pts. (Gdansk Newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MACRON
- FRANCE
- MELENCHON
- France Info
ALSO READ
Dutch PM Rutte says he hopes can work with Macron after French elections
Dutch PM Rutte says he hopes can work with Macron after French elections
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Harris Interactive For Challenges
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-OpinionWay - Kéa Partners For Les Echos And Radio Classique
BRIEF-Macron And Le Pen Seen Leading 1st Round Of France's Presidential Election-Rolling IFOP-Fiducial 2022 For Paris Match, LCI And Sud Radio