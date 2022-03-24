Left Menu

Ammunition recovered near Indo-Bangla border in Meghalaya

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 24-03-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 21:05 IST
A huge cache of ammunition was recovered close to the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya's South West Khasi Hills district, a police officer said on Thursday.

Acting on tip off, the BSF and the Meghalaya Police launched a search operation in a dense forest in Gumaghat area, along a brook that flows from India to Bangladesh, and recovered the ammunition hidden in a cavity surrounded by lime stones, the officer said.

The cache, found wrapped in a white sack, contained 92 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, 129 rounds of 7.62mm and 160 rounds of 9mm ammunition, the officer stated. The seized ammunition, found at a distance of 900 metres from the border, has been handed over to the police in Gumaghat, he said, adding an FIR has been lodged in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

