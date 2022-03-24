U.N. General Assembly adopts ukraine aid resolution, criticizes Russia

The 193-member U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly demanded aid access and civilian protection in Ukraine on Thursday and criticized Russia for creating a "dire" humanitarian situation after Moscow invaded its neighbor one month ago.

The resolution, drafted by Ukraine and allies, received 140 votes in favor and 5 votes against - Russia, Syria, North Korean, Eritrea and Belarus - while 38 countries abstained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)