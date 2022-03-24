British police say seven people arrested following series of hacks by Lapsus$ group

Police in Britain have arrested seven people following a series of hacks by the Lapsus$ hacking group which targeted major firms including Okta Inc and Microsoft Corp, City of London Police said on Thursday.

"The City of London Police has been conducting an investigation with its partners into members of a hacking group," Detective Inspector Michael O'Sullivan said in an emailed statement in response to a question regarding the Lapsus$ group.

"Seven people between the ages of 16 and 21 have been arrested in connection with this investigation and have all been released under investigation," O'Sullivan said.

