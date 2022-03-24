U.S., others asks U.N. Security Council to discuss N.Korea on Friday

The United States, Britain, France, Ireland, Albania and Norway has asked for the United Nations Security Council to hold a public meeting on Friday to discuss North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch, diplomats said.

North Korea conducted what is thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test ever on Thursday, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)