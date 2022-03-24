U.S., others asks U.N. Security Council to discuss N.Korea on Friday
Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 21:17 IST
The United States, Britain, France, Ireland, Albania and Norway has asked for the United Nations Security Council to hold a public meeting on Friday to discuss North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch, diplomats said.
North Korea conducted what is thought to be its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test ever on Thursday, the South Korean and Japanese militaries said.
