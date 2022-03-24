EU's sanctions regime against Russia needs to be strengthened -Nauseda
We need to do everything we can", Nauseda said at his arrival for talks with leaders of the 27 EU nations. "This is the best time to start to reduce the reliance on energy resources from Russia.
EU countries need to strengthen their sanctions regime against Russia and prepare themselves to get rid of their reliance on Russian fossil fuels, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Thursday.
"The sanctions regime should be strengthened again. We need to do everything we can", Nauseda said at his arrival for talks with leaders of the 27 EU nations.
"This is the best time to start to reduce the reliance on energy resources from Russia. This is the best day to punish this country for this terrible military agression."
