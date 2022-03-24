Left Menu

Union Minister of State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Thursday took part in the 187th Raising day celebrations of Assam Riles in Shillong and appreciated the role of the force.

ANI | Shillong (Meghalaya) | Updated: 24-03-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 21:26 IST
MoS Home Nityanand Rai participates in Assam Rifle Raising Day event , appreciates role of force in Northeast, J-K
Union Minister of State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (Photo:Twitter/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Thursday took part in the 187th Raising day celebrations of Assam Riles in Shillong and appreciated the role of the force. Rai also paid tributes to the brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice of their lives for the country.

Addressing the event as the Chief guest Rai said that the force has emerged as an organization with "effective fighting skills". "Assam Rifles has the unique distinction of being awarded the highest gallantry awards among all paramilitary forces during its long history. The force has emerged as an organization with effective fighting skills," he said.

MoS Home further said that the Assam Rifles during its glorious history has contributed significantly in maintaining peace and goodwill in the insurgency affected areas of Northeast and Jammu and Kashmir. "The force has shown exemplary performance in combating drug trafficking. Assam Rifles is an all-rounder force, with two battalions stationed in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always put the interests of the country's security forces first along with the interest of the nation. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the government has taken many steps for the welfare of the security forces and their families," Rai added. MoS Home Rai further recalled Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that the Assam Rifles is the watchdog of the North East and the oldest paramilitary force in the country with a rich history of valour and courage.

"Assam Rifles has made concerted efforts for gender equality and women empowerment, resulting in the induction of 1,187 women into the force," Rai said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

