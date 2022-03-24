Following are the top stories at 2130 hours: NATION DEL81 UKRAINE-LDALL INDIA India's position on Ukraine conflict ''steadfast and consistent'', says Jaishankar, no question of linking situation with issues of trade New Delhi: India on Thursday said its position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been ''steadfast and consistent'' and that it stood for peace, and also asserted there is no question of linking the Ukraine situation to issues of trade.

DEL93 SINOINDIA-WANG-VISIT Chinese foreign minister arrives in India on unannounced visit New Delhi: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in India Thursday evening in the highest-level visit between the two countries after the ties came under severe strain following the eastern Ladakh standoff nearly two years ago.

DEL95 JAISHANKAR-CHINA-DIPLOMACY Diplomatic talks with China in parallel to stand-off show foreign, def policies joined at hip: EAM New Delhi: The diplomatic interactions going on with China in parallel to the military standoff since May 2020 illustrate that foreign and defence policies are really joined at the hip, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

DEL59 ED-TMC-LD BANERJEE-SUMMONS ED asks TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee to appear before it again on March 29 New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a fresh summons to TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, asking him to appear before it for questioning on March 29 in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal, officials said on Thursday.

DEL94 KL-CM-2NDLD PM Kerala CM says PM has positive stand on SilverLine project New Delhi: Amid mounting protests against the ambitious SilverLine project, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a positive stand on the project and expressed hope that required approvals from the central government will come at a faster pace.

DEL97 UP-3RDLD ADITYANATH Adityanath stakes claim to form govt, oath ceremony on Friday Lucknow: Hours after being unanimously elected the BJP legislature party leader in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, Yogi Adityanath met Governor Anandiben Patel to stake claim to form government in the state.

DEL83 BIZ-FINANCE BILL-AMENDMENTS FinMin proposes amendments to Fin Bill; seeks to tighten norms for cryptocurrency taxation New Delhi: The government on Thursday proposed to tighten the norms for taxation of cryptocurrencies by disallowing set off of any losses with gains from other virtual digital assets.

DEL49 EDU-MODI-STUDENTS 'Pariksha pe Charcha': PM Modi to interact with students on Apr 1 New Delhi: The fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held on April 1 at the Talkatora Stadium here.

PAR15 LS-KERALA-2NDLD PROTEST 'We were attacked, manhandled' by Delhi police: UDF MPs from Kerala in LS New Delhi: United Democratic Front (UDF) MPs from Kerala on Thursday alleged that they were ''attacked and manhandled'' by Delhi police personnel during their protest here against the proposed semi-high-speed K-Rail-Silverline Project in the state.

DEL100 MCD-BILL Delhi's merged municipal body to not have more than 250 seats: Bill New Delhi: The number of seats in the merged municipal corporation of Delhi will not exceed 250, and a special officer may be appointed to oversee its function till the first meeting of the body is held under the reunification law, according to a bill on the merger.

LEGAL LGD21 DL-COURT-LD RIOTS 2020 Delhi riots: Court denies bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday denied bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid in a case of larger conspiracy in connection with Delhi riots during February 2020, saying there were reasonable grounds to believe that the accusations against him were prima facie true.

LGD19 SC-VIRUS-LD EX GRATIA COVID-19 deaths: SC directs random scrutiny of 5 pc ex-gratia claim applications in 4 states New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday permitted the Centre to conduct an inquiry into fake claims for ex-gratia compensation meant for family members of those who have lost their lives due to Covid-19 saying, ''nobody can be permitted to avail the compensation by making a false claim or submitting the false certificate.

FOREIGN FGN102 UNGA-RESOLUTION-INDIA India abstains in UN General Assembly on resolution by Ukraine, allies on humanitarian crisis United Nations: India on Thursday abstained in the UN General Assembly on a resolution by Ukraine and its allies on the humanitarian crisis in war-torn eastern European country. By Yoshita Singh FGN98 CHINA-PLANE-BLACKBOX-LAB Recovered black box of crashed Chinese plane being decoded in Beijing lab: Aviation official Beijing: The recovered black box containing the cockpit voice recorder of the Chinese passenger plane which crashed on Monday is being decoded at a laboratory in Beijing and the data downloading and analysis work is underway, a top Chinese aviation official said on Thursday.

By K J M Varma PTI SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)