Birbhum killings: BJP central team visits district, assures help to kin of victims

A fact-finding committee of the BJP visited Bogtui village in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Thursday, where eight people were burnt alive earlier this week, and spoke to the locals as well as relatives of the victims there.

The team, comprising former Uttar Pradesh DGP Brij Lal, Mumbai ex-police commissioner Satya Pal Singh and Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, assured all help to the families of those killed in the violence that broke out following a TMC panchayat official's murder.

''We have come here to witness the situation in the aftermath of the mass murder. This (TMC) government has lost its moral right to govern. What happened in Bogtui is a shame for humanity,'' Majumdar told reporters after visiting the village.

''The chief minister had been claiming that all culprits will be punished. The police, on the other hand, are trying to hush-up the matter,'' he alleged.

Singh said the delegation's convoy had to cross several hurdles to reach the village.

''TMC activists blocked roads in protest against our visit. We, however, managed to reach the village, and speak to the relatives of the victims and the locals,'' he said.

BJP president J P Nadda had formed the five-member committee on Tuesday, which includes four MPs, to visit the site of the fire tragedy and probe the matter.

Former IPS officers K C Ramamurthy and Bharati Ghosh are the two other members of the panel.

Singh said the committee would submit its report in a day or two.

Taking a tough stance, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during the day, stated that suspects of the Birbhum killings would be hunted down and arrested unless they surrendered.

Banerjee also met the family members of the victims and offered them permanent government jobs and monetary assistance.

