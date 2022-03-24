Iran's foreign minister says nuclear deal can be reached if U.S. is pragmatic
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 24-03-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 21:40 IST
The revival of a 2015 nuclear deal can happen in the short term if the United States shows pragmatism in Vienna negotiations, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday during a press conference in Beirut.
"If the United States is pragmatic, a nuclear deal can be reached in the short term," he said, adding that the issue of sanctions relief for Iran was not yet fully resolved.
