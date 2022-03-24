Left Menu

Iran's foreign minister says nuclear deal can be reached if U.S. is pragmatic

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 24-03-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 21:40 IST
Iran's foreign minister says nuclear deal can be reached if U.S. is pragmatic
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The revival of a 2015 nuclear deal can happen in the short term if the United States shows pragmatism in Vienna negotiations, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday during a press conference in Beirut.

"If the United States is pragmatic, a nuclear deal can be reached in the short term," he said, adding that the issue of sanctions relief for Iran was not yet fully resolved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU clearance this week-sources; U.S. FDA approves Novartis therapy for prostate cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU cle...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022