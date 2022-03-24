Fire breaks out in pandal in Delhi

A fire broke out in a pandal in northwest Delhi's Rohini area on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The pandal owner sustained minor injuries in the incident, they said.

Around 1:43 pm, a PCR call was received about the fire that broke out in a pandal set up on DDA land, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

Immediately, a message was relayed to the fire brigade and 14 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze, he said.

Some workers were inside the pandal when the fire broke out but they managed to get out in time, Tayal said.

The pandal owner, Upender Singh, who was also present at the spot, sustained minor injuries on his right arm in the incident. An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire, he said.

The fire was doused around 3.30 pm, the police said.

''The pandal is situated near a fire station and our team reached the spot after seeing the smoke rising from it. Two cars and a motorcycle were damaged in the fire. We will conduct an inspection to check whether anyone was trapped inside once the heat reduces,'' a senior fire department official said.

