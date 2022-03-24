PM Modi meets delegation of Sikh intellectuals in New Delhi

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a delegation of Sikh intellectuals from across the country at his residence on Thursday and emphasised the importance of the spirit of unity which acts as the central pillar amidst the wide and beautiful diversity of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Sikh delegation in New Delhi (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met a delegation of Sikh intellectuals from across the country at his residence on Thursday and emphasised the importance of the spirit of unity which acts as the central pillar amidst the wide and beautiful diversity of the country. The Prime Minister said efforts are being made to develop professional courses in Indian languages so that higher education in the mother tongue becomes reality.

A PMO release said the meeting witnessed freewheeling interaction by the Prime Minister with the delegation on diverse topics like farmer welfare, youth empowerment, drug-free society, National Educational Policy, skilling, employment, technology and Punjab's overall development trajectory. Expressing happiness at his meeting with the delegation, the Prime Minister said that the intellectuals are opinion-makers of society.

He urged the members of the delegation to engage and educate people and work towards making the citizenry properly informed. "He emphasised the importance of the spirit of unity which acts as the central pillar amidst the wide and beautiful diversity of our country," the release said.

The delegation thanked the Prime Minister for the invitation and said they had never imagined that "the Prime Minister of the country would engage with them in such an informal setting". "They also appreciated the continuous and multiple steps taken by the Prime Minister for the betterment of Sikh community," the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

