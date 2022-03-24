West ready to impose new sanctions on Russia when necessary -Macron
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-03-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 21:56 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that Western powers were ready to ramp up sanctions against Russia if necessary as they continue to try to isolate Moscow over its war in Ukraine and force a ceasefire.
"These sanctions have an impact and are tangible and we must continue them for their dissuasive effect," he told a news conference after a NATO and G7 leaders summit.
