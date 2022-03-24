Left Menu

West African court orders lifting of some sanctions against Mali

The court of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) on Thursday ordered suspension of the eight-nation body's sanctions against Mali, imposed in January after the junta delayed elections. The sanctions severed Mali's access to regional financial markets and have contributed to its default on about $180 million in debt payments and jobs losses.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 21:58 IST
West African court orders lifting of some sanctions against Mali

The court of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) on Thursday ordered suspension of the eight-nation body's sanctions against Mali, imposed in January after the junta delayed elections.

The sanctions severed Mali's access to regional financial markets and have contributed to its default on about $180 million in debt payments and jobs losses. It was not immediately clear whether UEMOA would follow the court decision.

"The decision was rendered this morning. It is a suspension measure pending a detailed ruling of the court," spokeswoman Aminata Mbodj told Reuters. UEMOA instructed all financial institutions under its umbrella to suspend Mali after the junta decided to delay elections intended to restore democratic rule after coups in 2020 and 2021.

The measures were imposed in conjunction with sanctions by the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which froze Malian state assets, closed its borders and suspended non-essential financial transactions. Malian authorities have repeatedly asked for the sanctions to be lifted and filed a legal complaint with the UEMOA court last month, saying they would have severe consequences for the population.

A regional banking source said the decision to unfreeze Malian assets can only be made by the heads of state who imposed the sanctions. ECOWAS heads of state are due to meet on Friday in Ghana to discuss the post-coup situation in Mali, as well as in Guinea and Burkina Faso, which also had military takeovers in the last year.

Mali's interim President Assimi Goita, who was invited to attend the meeting in person, responded on Thursday saying he could only join virtually but would send two minister-representatives. No reason was given for this decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU clearance this week-sources; U.S. FDA approves Novartis therapy for prostate cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU cle...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022