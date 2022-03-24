Modernisation plan of Assam Rifles approved, Union minister announces on force's Raising Day

The modernisation plan of the Assam Rifles has been approved and is at its implementation stage, Union minister Nityanand Rai said on Thursday, the 187th Raising Day of the oldest paramilitary force of the country.

The Union minister of state for home affairs also said that work is on for recruitment and cadre review of the force to improve its organisational efficiency. “The plan for modernisation of Assam Rifles has been approved and is presently in the implementation stage. Along with this, infrastructure for state-of-the-art weapons, communication, surveillance and training will also be strengthened,” Rai said at the Raising Day event here.

Established in 1835 as the ''Cachar Levy'', Assam Rifles has the unique distinction of being conferred with the most number of gallantry awards among all paramilitary forces, he said.

The minister said that despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the force has accomplished a commendable job by recruiting 5,192 personnel while recruitment of 4,000 others is in progress.

Rai said that the Ministry of Home Affairs has given in-principle approval to the formation of five additional battalions in the force so that after field postings, jawans can get an opportunity to live with their families. Lauding the force's effort for gender equality and women's empowerment, Rai said 1,187 women were inducted into it.

Assam Rifles personnel seized narcotic drugs worth about Rs 40 crore during the past one year, he said.

The Union minister paid rich tribute to Col Viplav Tripathi, a commanding officer of Assam Rifles, and four other jawans of the force who were killed in an ambush laid by insurgents in Manipur last year.

Col Tripathi's wife Anuja and five-year-old son Abir were also killed in the attack. “It is a great honour to pay tribute to Col Viplav Tripathi and four others of the Assam Rifles who were killed in an encounter in November 2021. Your service to the country will not be forgotten,” Rai said. The minister praised the force which performed well in all situations and tasks including border guarding and counter-insurgency operations.

The MoS for Home Affairs Ministry also appreciated the efforts of the Assam Rifles which planted more than 31 lakh plants in the past one year across the North-eastern region.

Earlier, Rai, Assam Riffles Director General Lt Gen P C Nair and other senior officers paid their homage to the soldiers who were killed in the line of duty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)