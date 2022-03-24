Germany: Russia may try to destabilise Balkans

Germany's foreign minister says Europe needs to beware of Russian efforts to destabilise the Western Balkans against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told reporters in Berlin on Thursday that such moves preceded Russia's military engagement in Ukraine, despite Moscow's continued denial that it was preparing an attack.

Similar support by Russia for breakaway movements in Bosnia, for example, could endanger the integrity and sovereignty of Western Balkans nations, Baerbock said after a meeting with her Croatian counterpart, Goran Grlic Radman.

Baerbock said the European Union and its partners would do what they can to help countries now taking in large numbers of Ukrainians fleeing the war, particularly tiny Moldova, which has received the highest number of refugees per capita so far.

Germany has organised a first direct flight to bring refugees from Moldova to Frankfurt on Friday, with more to follow, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)