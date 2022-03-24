Terror funding: Court grants NIA more time for probe, extends accused's custody

A Delhi court on Thursday allowed the NIA more time to complete its investigation in a case of terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir against human rights activist Khurram Parvez and two others.

Special NIA judge Praveen Singh also extended the custody of Parvez, Muneer Ahmad Kataria and Arshid Ahmad Tonch by 50 days, saying chances of tampering with evidence cannot be ruled out.

''I find that as investigation is in progress, the chances of tampering with evidence cannot be ruled out,'' the judge said.

He added that it was a ''fit case where further extension for the period of investigation as demanded should be granted''.

In its application, the NIA alleged that Pakistan-based proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has established a widespread network of operatives for providing support in planning and execution of its terrorist activities in various parts of India. It claimed that the accused have been running a network of overground workers of LeT and recruited persons from various states of India.

''In pursuance to conspiracy, accused are in contact with their foreign based handlers and upon their directions are engaged in gathering intelligence on vital installations, security forces as well as identification of target locations for launching of terrorist attacks. During investigation, searches were conducted at various places across Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir and West Bengal and incriminating documents/ materials and objects were seized,'' the NIA said in the application.

According to the NIA, investigation has revealed that certain official secret document of the agency was shared by accused IPS officer Arvind Digvijay Negi with Kataria through encrypted communication channels.

The NIA further submitted that investigation is being conducted against a number of suspects including the aforesaid accused on a number of aspects which will not be possible to conclude within the period of 130 days.

In the case, the NIA court recently sent Negi to judicial custody for allegedly leaking secret documents to an overground worker of LeT. PTI UK ZMN

