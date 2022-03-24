Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 22:31 IST
Over 14.5 lakh households availing free water scheme: Delhi govt
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@DelhiJalBoard)
  • Country:
  • India

Over 14.52 lakh households in the national capital are availing the AAP government's free water scheme, the Delhi Assembly was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply, the government said that the Delhi Jal Board received Rs 1204.47 crore till February 22 while its expenditure was Rs 1758.12 crore.

The DJB has been providing up to 20,000 litres of water free of charge to domestic consumers in the city each month.

Between December 1, 2021 and January 31, 2022, 11,74,550 individual users and over 2.78 bulk users availed the scheme.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

