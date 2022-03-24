Can't believe China would want escalation in Ukraine, Macron says

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that he believed China still wanted to do everything to stop the war in Ukraine and avoid doing anything that could escalate the situation.

"China, as a member of the United Nations Security Council and as a great power, cannot do anything but be a power of mediation and moderation and help us to convince Russia to stop this war," Macron told reporters after a G7 and NATO meeting.

"I want to believe that China will be consistent with its vision of territorial sovereignty and continue to seek to stop this war and I want to believe that China will not participate in any form of escalation."

