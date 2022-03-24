Left Menu

Japan to take further sanctions against Russia -Kishida

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-03-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 22:37 IST
Japan will proceed with steps to strip Russia of its favoured nation status and to prevent it from evading financial sanctions using digital assets, its Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday after a meeting with fellow leaders of the G7 group of nations.

"We had a fruitful meeting in which we, the G7 members, confirmed our firm resolve to play a leading role in protecting the international order," Kishida told reporters.

"For my part, I explained Japan's additional sanctions (against Russia) and additional humanitarian aid of $100 million to Ukraine and neighbouring countries."

