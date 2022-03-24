Left Menu

NIA conducts searches in Mizoram in seizure of explosives case

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 24-03-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 22:44 IST
NIA conducts searches in Mizoram in seizure of explosives case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The NIA on Thursday conducted searches at the premises of two accused here in connection with a case of seizure of 1,300 kg of explosives, an official spokesperson said.

The case, initially registered in June last year in Mizoram's Champhai, was re-registered by the NIA in July last year, the spokesperson of the premier investigation agency said.

The case pertains to the seizure of 1,300 kg of explosive powder along with 3,925 detonators and fuse wires during a routine checking at Farkawn by Assam Rifles personnel, the official said.

The explosives were concealed in a vehicle carrying relief material for Myanmarese refugees sheltering in areas along the Indo-Myanmar border, the spokesperson said.

The consignment was ordered by a Myanmarese national and a committee member of the Chin National Front, the official said.

During the searches, many incriminating documents, foreign currency and other materials were recovered, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU clearance this week-sources; U.S. FDA approves Novartis therapy for prostate cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU cle...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022