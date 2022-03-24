Left Menu

Ukraine tells Belarus to cut diplomatic staff in reciprocal move

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 24-03-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 22:45 IST
Ukraine tells Belarus to cut diplomatic staff in reciprocal move
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Thursday it had told Russia-allied Belarus to cut its diplomatic staff in Kyiv to five, responding to the expulsion of a dozen Ukrainian diplomats from Belarus a day earlier.

"We caution the Belarusian authorities that any further unfriendly steps towards Ukraine will receive a decisive response," the Ukrainian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Relations between the two countries have soured in the wake of the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which used Belarusian territory as a staging post for its attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU clearance this week-sources; U.S. FDA approves Novartis therapy for prostate cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU cle...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022