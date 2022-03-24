Left Menu

Bombay HC to hear former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh's bail plea tomorrow

Bombay High Court will hear the bail plea of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-03-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 22:51 IST
Bombay HC to hear former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh's bail plea tomorrow
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bombay High Court will hear the bail plea of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday in connection with an alleged money laundering case. The former Maharashtra Home Minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on November 1, last year in connection with an alleged Rs 100-crore extortion and money laundering case.

Earlier this month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had questioned Deshmukh in connection with the case. Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month.

The federal probe agency will record the statement of the former Maharashtar minister Deshmukh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the criminal investigation being carried out by it in the alleged Rs 100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra Police establishment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU clearance this week-sources; U.S. FDA approves Novartis therapy for prostate cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca's preventative COVID shot set to win EU cle...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022